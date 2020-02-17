Nest camera: Bald eagle chick expected to hatch any minute in Big Bear Valley

Jackie, the famous bald eagle who lives in the San Bernardino National Forest, laid two eggs last month. The first chick was expected to hatch around Valentine's Day.
Nature enthusiasts have been anxiously turned in to Friends of Big Bear Valley's live eagle nest camera to witness the chicks hatching.
Famed Big Bear bald eagle Jackie lays 2nd egg of 2020 live on nest camera
The bald eagle mother and father, Shadow, have been taking turns sitting on the nest.
"They are both very diligent about turning the eggs each time they up to change position," according to the organization's Facebook page, which added that they've been in an apparent nesting phase, each taking turns bringing a variety of twigs and sticks to place around the eggs.
The incubation period for bald eagle chicks usually takes about 35 days after the first egg is laid, according to officials.