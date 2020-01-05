Baby dies after being rushed to Houston fire station by mother

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating after a baby died after being rushed to Fire Station 77 Sunday morning.

Firefighters received a call around 1:30 a.m. advising them to wake up because a baby was on the way to the station.

When firefighters came out, a van was pulling up beeping the horn while a woman with a baby was screaming and crying.

Officials say they tried to work on the baby, who was very pale and in bad shape, for a minute before heading to the hospital.

The parents followed firefighters to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the baby's death.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild deathbaby deathfire departments
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
J.J. Watt was wearing an award, not a 'Mandalorian' patch
Texans defeat Bills 22-19 after overtime in Wild Card game
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
LIVE | 5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
'He helped everybody': Family remembers father after hit-and-run
Show More
Man charged after death of his fiancée days after proposing
'Cancer cluster': Fifth Ward residents talk with health department
Two brothers share playoff pregame fun with JJ Watt
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires
More TOP STORIES News