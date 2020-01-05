Baby dies after being rushed to Houston fire station by mother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating after a baby died after being rushed to Fire Station 77 Sunday morning.Firefighters received a call around 1:30 a.m. advising them to wake up because a baby was on the way to the station.When firefighters came out, a van was pulling up beeping the horn while a woman with a baby was screaming and crying.Officials say they tried to work on the baby, who was very pale and in bad shape, for a minute before heading to the hospital.The parents followed firefighters to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.Authorities are investigating the cause of the baby's death.