A chaotic and distressing scene played out Sunday afternoon at a Fiesta parking lot in Houston when shoppers noticed a 1-year-old boy all alone and locked inside an SUV.

Eyewitnesses told ABC13 that the child looked "stressed" and they were worried about his safety.

Houston police say they were called to the supermarket at the location off Edgebrook Drive and Gulf Freeway around 1:30 p.m. A witness told them they searched for the boy's mother for 10 to 15 minutes with no luck.

Finally, a good Samaritan named Daniel Tamez broke into the vehicle with a tire iron and freed the boy.

Tamez told Eyewitness News he couldn't believe someone just left the child unattended.

"As soon as I saw the baby, my initial instinct was just to break the window and so I hit the bottom left corner of the driver's side window to break it," said Tamez. "I was able to get the baby to safety in good hands."

Tamez captured part of the ordeal on video and shared it to social media. We're blurring the video since the mother has not been charged with a crime.

Firefighters checked the baby. He was okay.

HPD said they spoke with the baby's mother. She told police she had a medical condition and needed to use the restroom. She said that's why she left the boy alone in the SUV.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office told ABC13 that prosecutors have not determined whether charges are appropriate. They're waiting for CPS to complete a review of the case and asked HPD for more information.

