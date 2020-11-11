Newborns don't appear to get severe COVID-19, study suggests

Researchers studied newborns who tested positive within a month of being born.
SEE ALSO: Woman gives birth to little girl 2 months after surviving COVID-19
Sixty-six newborns out of 10,000 births contracted the coronavirus. Of those who did, 28 had severe infections, while 88% of babies were out of the hospital by the end of the study.
Researchers say this evidence supports allowing mothers with COVID-19 to spend time with their newborns.
The study was published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.
SEE ALSO: Kids can test positive for COVID-19 and antibodies simultaneously, study suggests