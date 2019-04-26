How this Exxon Mobil app can help you avoid credit card skimmers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New reports from Harris County shows that more than 100 skimmers have been reported and found at gas station pumps in 2019.This is a major problem for consumers, but with new technology and smartphones there's ways to get around the skimmers."Every time I pull into a gas station I'm always worried about a skimmer. With this app, I don't have to do that. I can launch it in the car, start it up and it turns the pump on," ABC13's producer David Mackey said.Mackey learned about the Exxon Mobil Speedpass app after a skimmer was found at his local gas station.Just this week, ABC13 Eyewitness News reported a skimmer found at the Edge Mart Exxon on Clay Road in Katy."That kind of freaked me out. A person commented on it and said they were using the app, and I've been using it ever since," Mackey said.Working the app is fairly easy. When you launch it, it's going to find the nearest gas stations in your area. Select pay for fuel, authorize the pump, and the app will turn the pump on."I'm not a big fan of putting my credit card information into apps, but I found this one was legitimate. I went to the app store and I saw it was an actual app from Exxon Mobile," Mackey explained.While this app will only work at Exxon Mobil gas stations, Shell has an app that provides a similar service.Officials want to remind drivers to use the pump closest to the gas station, and always check for unusual Bluetooth signals with a string of numbers and letters.