Video shows gas pump charging for fuel not being pumped

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- A San Francisco man had an odd experience at a Chevron gas station where he was charged for gas that wasn't coming out of the nozzle.
"I put the gas pump in and went into the store so I would come back and have the car filled-up and ready to go," he said. "I came back, the nozzle stopped. But I noticed that the meter kept going. So, I took the nozzle out and it kept going. So I took a video of it".
Alan Lo sent ABC7 his cell phone video through Facebook in search of answers.
The video shows no fuel coming out of the nozzle while the cost of the fuel and the amount of fuel being registered kept going up.
"When I put it back it finally stopped, so I had to go in and talk with them and see if they could give me a refund. So, they gave me a $5 estimate," said Lo. "They weren't really sure, and I wasn't really sure how much it went over".
Lo asked for a refund and Chevron worked out a solution on the spot.
The pump was put out of service, and Lo filed a complaint with the San Francisco Department of Weights and Measures.
"They contacted me and said they would get back to me once they investigated and looked more into it," he said.
The department sent out an inspector later that day.
ABC7 reached out to Chevron which owns the gas station. They said, in part:
"Issues with dispenser accuracy are rare and we greatly appreciate hearing about any concerns so that we can address them right away... a customer alerted us to this issue... We provided a refund to the customer and took the dispenser out of service. A technician came to the station that same day... the hardware was fixed and tested. The other dispensers were also inspected and no other issues were found."
