Automotive

5 ways to save money on car maintenance this summer

By
The summer heat is on and those high temperatures are not only uncomfortable for you, they can also be problematic for your car and the environment.

You can protect your ride, help improve air quality and save money with a few easy tips.

  1. Keep your vehicle maintained and inflate tires to the right air pressure. This will also help improve your gas mileage.
  2. Make sure to seal the gas cap tightly when you fuel up to prevent harmful fumes from escaping.
  3. Don't top it off. Stop at the click because overfilling can also release fumes.
  4. If you are going to be stopped more than 60 seconds, avoid idling. Unless you are in traffic, turn off the engine. Unnecessary idling produces greenhouse gases and wastes fuel and money.
  5. Obey the speed limit and avoid rapid starts and stops. Aggressive driving increases fuel consumption and emissions.


RELATED:

Beware the danger of hot cars for children and pets as temperatures rise
EMBED More News Videos

The sweltering heat of summer isn't here just yet, but even mild spring temperatures can turn into a hot car tragedy for your children and pets.



Car cleaning tips that will save you time and money
EMBED More News Videos

These car cleaning hacks will save you time and money.



Hot car hacks to keep your car cool
EMBED More News Videos

What's the best way to cool off your car quickly? We learned some "hot car hacks" from a mechanic who helps overheated cars and overheated drivers

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesummercar care tipscar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News