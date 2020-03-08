Father and 3-year-old son struck while trying to cross Cypress road

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A father and his young son sustained severe injuries Saturday night after an accident on Lakewood Forest Drive and Grant Road in Cypress.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a car accident involving two pedestrians.

Deputies say a 40-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were struck by a silver Nissan Altima while attempting to cross Lakewood Forest Drive.

Captain John Shannon noted that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.



The father and son were taken by Life Flight to a local trauma center with life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the duo fled the scene.

However, deputies located the vehicle and its three occupants shortly after.

All three individuals have been detained for failure to stop and render aid.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresscar crashcar accidentpedestrian struckchild injuredpedestrian injuredpedestrians
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News