'Multiple victims' reported in Maryland shooting

Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an "active shooter situation."

ABERDEEN, Maryland --
The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves "multiple victims." They warn that the situation is still fluid and ask people to avoid the area.

The FBI's Baltimore field office tweets that it is responding and assisting the sheriff's office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that its special agents are responding too.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.
