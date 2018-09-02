Texas father and daughter identified following fatal plane crash

Authorities are investigating what caused the plane crash that killed a man and his 6-year-old daughter.

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana --
Officials have identified the two people killed after a small plane crash in Louisiana.

Marcus Todd Sampson, 45, of Seabrook, Texas, and his 6-year-old daughter Caylee Isabella Sampson were killed Friday morning in Vermilion Parish after the plane they were in crashed into a radio tower, KTCA reports.

The plane involved is believed to be a Piper Cherokee that was registered to Sampson, according to the FAA.

Authorities say the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
