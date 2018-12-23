Authorities ask for help finding woman who vanished with dog while running errands in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen running errands in Texas City and Galveston.

According to a release from Texas EquuSearch, Amanda Richie was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Officials say Amanda was believed to have been running errands before she disappeared. They also believe her dog was with her at the time.

Anyone with information regarding Amanda's whereabouts is urged to contact Texas City PD at 409-643-5720 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
