Education

HISD's Austin High School opens to students after multi-million dollar makeover

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Austin High School opened its doors to students for in-person learning Wednesday at its newly-renovated campus.

The high school, which is the cornerstone of Houston's historic East End, was rebuilt as part of HISD'S 2012 bond program.

The $80.9 million project preserved the historic facade of the 84-year-old building on Dumble near Telephone. The renovations include a three-story academic wing with larger, naturally-lit classrooms, labs for welding, robotics and more. Some of the other renovations are new athletic facilities, including two gyms and locker rooms.

While renovations were being done, students were learning at an adjacent temporary campus.

"For us, it is a turn in the right direction. These are the wins students want to see and staff want to experience," said principal Orlando Reyna. Students took part in virtual learning for the first two days of school this week, while the staff tried out the new building.

Austin High School is one of 40 schools to be renovated or rebuilt as part of the $2 billion bond program. Right now, only Bellaire High School remains under active construction as part of its original scope of work.

PHOTOS: Look inside newly-renovated Austin High School in Houston's historic East End
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonhigh schoolhisdstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
Clear Creek HS football player loses leg after practice injury
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms this evening
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
What COVID-19 rollback means for bars and restaurants
2 Louisville detectives involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Show More
AP Sources: Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Bicyclist reportedly hit and killed by moving train in Montgomery Co.
Another fan-favorite Texas-based eatery has been sold
Texas Congressman Kevin Brady says he's positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News