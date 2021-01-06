HISD's Austin High School opens to students after multi-million dollar makeover

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Austin High School opened its doors to students for in-person learning Wednesday at its newly-renovated campus.
The high school, which is the cornerstone of Houston's historic East End, was rebuilt as part of HISD'S 2012 bond program.
The $80.9 million project preserved the historic facade of the 84-year-old building on Dumble near Telephone. The renovations include a three-story academic wing with larger, naturally-lit classrooms, labs for welding, robotics and more. Some of the other renovations are new athletic facilities, including two gyms and locker rooms.
While renovations were being done, students were learning at an adjacent temporary campus.
"For us, it is a turn in the right direction. These are the wins students want to see and staff want to experience," said principal Orlando Reyna. Students took part in virtual learning for the first two days of school this week, while the staff tried out the new building.
Austin High School is one of 40 schools to be renovated or rebuilt as part of the $2 billion bond program. Right now, only Bellaire High School remains under active construction as part of its original scope of work.
