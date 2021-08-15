'All hands on deck': Governor working with agencies to address flood at state Capitol

The State Preservation Board is working with the Governor’s office as well as all applicable agencies to address flooding at the Capitol stemming from the current storm in Austin.



It’s all hands on deck. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 15, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott said, "it's all hands on deck," as the city of Austin gets caught in a heavy storm Sunday.Abbott said the Texas State Preservation Board is working with his office, as well as other agencies, to address flooding inside the state capitol building.The video above shows rain falling inside the building and flooding hallways.The National Weather Service in Austin issued a flash flood warning for Central Travis County until 5:15 p.m.Around 2 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced between two and four inches of rain in the area.