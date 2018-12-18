Austin County commissioner dies in work accident

‘TREMENDOUS LOSS.’ A family and county are grieving after Austin County Commissioner Doug King was killed by equipment. County Judge Tim Lapham said King was killed working on equipment when it suddenly closed. pic.twitter.com/nWWXX5MZAM — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) December 18, 2018

An Austin County commissioner, who lost his wife just six years ago, was killed Monday during an apparent work mishap.The county's judge confirmed Commissioner Douglas King's death. King represented Precinct 4 of Austin County.According to the county judge, King was repairing a piece of equipment with some of his crew, when two moving pieces suddenly closed on the commissioner.King died at the scene.The county said King was about to enter his third term as commissioner.The county also released a statement on behalf of his family:An account was set up for King's children through First National Bank of Bellville, Wallis or Waller under the "Doug King Family Fund," First National Bank of Bellville, 6207 Commerce Street, Wallis, Texas 77485.King was 49. He leaves behind three children.