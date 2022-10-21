Car discovered in backyard of California home was likely buried in 1990s, police say

ATHERTON, Calif. -- Police are investigating after landscapers discovered a car buried in the backyard of a multi-million dollar Northern California home with unused bags of concrete inside.

The car was discovered Thursday morning in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, police said.

Cadaver dogs were brought to the scene and alerted investigators to possible human remains, but none had been found more than 12 hours after the car was recovered, according to Atherton Police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen.

Police believe the vehicle was possibly buried in the 1990s, approximately 4 to 5 feet into the ground, before the current owners bought the home. Larsen would not say what led detectives to that conclusion.

The unused bags of concrete were placed throughout the vehicle, though it was blanketed by dirt over the roof, he said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The sprawling home and property is valued at $15 million, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. Larsen said the current homeowners were not under investigation.

Atherton is one of the wealthiest towns in the U.S., with about 7,000 residents within its nearly 5 square miles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.