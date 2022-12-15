Astros' World Series artifacts now on display at Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, New York (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' 2022 season was one worthy of the hall of fame.

And true to that assessment, the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, has now made artifacts from the club's World Series run available for public display.

Some of the game-worn artifacts inside the hallowed hall include series MVP Jeremy Pena's jersey from Game 1, Chas McCormick's glove that he used to make his improbable catch in Game 5, and a ball thrown by Cristian Javier during the no-hit Game 4.

Manager Dusty Baker's jersey, wristbands, and one of his trademark toothpicks are also on display, along with a written explanation for why the newly-crowned World Series winner gnaws on the tiny pieces of wood.

"For decades, Baker's signature look has included wearing personalized wristbands and chewing a toothpick. Regarding the latter, Baker developed a dip tobacco habit early in his coaching career and began using these toothpicks, which are sharp only on one end to kick the habit," the museum's display label reads.

The Astros' 2022 title display is located in the Autumn Glory exhibit of the museum, where it will stay up through the end of the 2023 postseason.

The hall isn't stopping with the case. It said the museum will continue to salute the 2022 Astros with special programming to be announced in the spring.

If you're planning a trip to Cooperstown, you can purchase tickets to the hall through its website.

Full list of Astros' artifacts from the 2022 World Series

Jersey worn by World Series MVP Jeremy Peña during Game 1

Game 2 jersey, wristbands and box of toothpicks from Astros manager Dusty Baker

Glove used by outfielder Chas McCormick when he made a game-saving catch in Game 5

Spikes worn by starting pitcher Justin Verlander in Game 5 when he won his first career World Series start

Spikes worn by closer Ryan Pressly when he closed out the clinching Game 6

Ball thrown by Cristian Javier from Game 4 combined no-hitter and signed by all four Astros pitchers as well as catcher Christian Vázquez

Scorecard kept by Hall of Famer and broadcaster John Smoltz during Game 4 combined no-hitter

