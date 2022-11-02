Tomball native making waves in Philadelphia's food scene: 'We keep it funky'

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Randy Rucker had restaurants in Houston before ultimately deciding to move to the northeast a few years ago.

He spent some time in New England but has been making waves in the Philly food scene for the last three years with River Twice, his restaurant in south Philadelphia.

The idea behind River Twice involves a multi-course meal serving "modern American" cuisine like oysters, seafood, Wagyu beef, and duck.

"We offer two menus," Rucker said. "We offer a seven-course menu, which eats like 10. And then, we have a chef's counter where we do about 18 courses."

Rucker and his wife, Amanda, take great pride in serving food that is sourced from the Delaware Valley and the Mid-Atlantic United States.

"The menu changes all the time," he said. "We keep it funky as hell."

Rucker was named the best chef in the city by Philadelphia Magazine in 2021, as well as the best new American restaurant in 2020. He said the community has been supportive of his endeavors since he came to town in 2019.

He sees some similarities between Houston and Philadelphia.

"Everyone knows Houston is a melting pot of all these amazing cultures," Rucker said. "I find the same thing here in Philadelphia."

When it comes to this World Series, Rucker said he'll come out on top no matter the outcome.

If the Astros win, his hometown team will win another title. But his wife and her family are from Philadelphia, and he's found himself enjoying the Phillies since moving to the City of Brotherly Love.

"I will always be an Astros fan to my core," he explained. "I've learned to really enjoy watching the Phillies."

