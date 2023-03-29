2022 World Series Champions giving back to Mississippi tornado victims with supply drive Wednesday

We're one day away from the return of baseball and your 2022 World Series Champions are already giving back. You have until 6 p.m. to help Mississippi tornado survivors.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're one day away from the return of baseball and the 2022 World Series Champions are already giving back by holding a supply drive in Houston for Mississippi tornado victims.

The town of Rolling Fork was hit hard, and so many lives were impacted by the EF-4 tornado that flattened much of the city.

That's what prompted the Astros and city leaders to host a supply drive at Minute Maid Park and at Gallery Furniture from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Here is what they are looking for:

Home Depot, Lowes, and Walmart gift cards

Flashlights

Lanterns

Tylenol/Ibuprofen

Hygiene products (bathing wipes, toothbrush/toothpaste, soap, shampoo, sanitary napkins, adult diapers, deodorant)

Baby items (diapers, formula, baby food, bottles, blankets, clothes, wipes)

Coolers for food storage

Nonperishables

Water

Buckets

Heavy-duty trash bags

Charcoal

Eating utensils and plates

For those who live in Rolling Fork, the outpouring of support is greatly appreciated.

"People are really whole-heartedly helping us. It gives me hope," Kayla Clark, who lost her home, said.

If you donate early, you can even score tickets to see the Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays on April 17.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.