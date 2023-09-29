Are the Astros in the playoffs yet? ABC13 Sports offers fans team to root on to help Astros advance

What needs to happen for the Astros to clinch a postseason spot? ABC13's Adam Winkler explains the best path for the defending champs heading into the final three games of the season. He also says this rooting interest might require you to take shower.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the American League, four teams are battling for three playoff spots as the regular season enters its final weekend. Between the Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners, only three teams will qualify for the postseason while one squad heads home until spring training.

According to ESPN Analytics, entering Friday's games, the Rangers have a 97.2% chance of reaching the playoffs; the Blue Jays have a 93.3% chance; the Astros have a 76% chance; and the Mariners have a 33.5% chance.

As ABC13 reported, all the Astros need to do in order to increase their odds from 76% to 100% is win two of three games at the Arizona Diamondbacks. Should the 'Stros take two of three in Phoenix, they'd earn a playoff berth and the right to defend their World Series title.

Entering Friday, the Astros trail the Rangers by two games in the race to win the AL West division title. Seattle is one game behind the 'Stros in both the division race and the chase for the final AL wild-card spot.

With Seattle being the only team still capable of catching the Astros in the standings, it might behoove 'Stros fans to cheer on the Rangers to eliminate the Mariners. (Yes, that's gross - we know.)

But, here's why.

The Mariners host three games against the Rangers from Friday through Sunday.

While the Astros could still win the division title by sweeping Arizona and having Texas lose at least two games this weekend, that scenario is unlikely.

In fact, FanGraphs gives the 'Stros a fewer-than-10% chance of winning the division. However, should the Mariners beat Texas on Friday, Seattle's playoff odds increase from 33.5% to 57%, according to ESPN, which means the M's are nearly twice as likely to catch the Astros in the race for the final wild-card spot.

And remember: should the 'Stros and Seattle finish tied in the standings, the Mariners own the tiebreaker by virtue of a better head-to-head record.

So, if one of these four teams has to be eliminated - Houston, Toronto, Texas or Seattle - it might as well be the only squad capable of chasing down the Astros in the standings.

Win-loss records, as of afternoon of Sept. 29

Texas : 89-70, 1st in AL West

: 89-70, 1st in AL West Houston : 87-72, 2nd in AL West, holds third AL wild card, one game behind second AL wild card

: 87-72, 2nd in AL West, holds third AL wild card, one game behind second AL wild card Seattle : 86-73, 3rd in AL West, one game behind third AL wild card

: 86-73, 3rd in AL West, one game behind third AL wild card Toronto: 88-71, 3rd in AL East, holds second AL wild card

