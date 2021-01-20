Houston Astros

Staying in Houston: Astros' Michael Brantley reportedly passes on joining George Springer in Toronto

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With little time to recover from George Springer's impending departure in free agency, the Houston Astros are reportedly keeping star outfielder Michael Brantley.

Sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday that the 33-year-old will remain in Houston's outfield after agreeing to a two-year, $32 million deal.

Earlier in the day, ESPN originally reported Brantley, who entered free agency after the 2020 season, was set to agree to a deal with Toronto and follow his fellow outfielder Springer, who reportedly agreed to a six-year, $150 million deal.

Brantley joined the Astros from Cleveland before the 2019 season on a two-year deal.

While injuries plagued his career before arriving in Houston, Brantley regained his hitting power that made him an All-Star with the Astros.

In 46 games with the Astros in 2020, alternating between left field and DH, Brantley hit. 300, with five homers, 22 RBIs and an OPS of .840.

Over his 12-year career, Brantley has a .297 average, with 114 homers, 640 RBIs and a .794 OPS. He's been an All-Star four times, and in 2014 he finished third in the MVP voting.

Looking ahead to the 2021 season, Brantley will likely become the anchor of Houston's outfield with previous starters Springer and Josh Reddick no longer on the team. Kyle Tucker and Myles Straw are poised to fill the remaining outfield positions.



ESPN contributed to this report.
