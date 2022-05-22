good news

Astros fan from Spring celebrates 95th birthday with favorite team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Naomi Mitchell says there's no place else she'd rather celebrate her 95th birthday.

"This was awesome. I feel very honored," Mitchell explained during an interview with ABC13.

The longtime Astros fan from Spring has been attending games since the Colt 45s were Houston's baseball team. Mitchell's family brought her to Minute Maid Park Saturday to celebrate her 95th birthday.

While the family watched the Astros take batting practice before the game versus the Rangers, manager Dusty Baker, who lost his beloved mother in January at the age of 91, came to greet Mitchell and sign her birthday card.

"Go for 100 and keep on going," Baker told Mitchell before complimenting her "still pretty" hair.

"Today, I think I can make it to 100," Mitchell admitted. "God has blessed me so much with my health. I have to use a walker, but my health is very, very good. I don't know why I won't make it to 100."

Mitchell's daughter, Gailyn Sanderson, says this experience "supercharged" her dear mother, including an in-person greeting from Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.

"Every person on the entire staff was so nice to Mom," Sanderson said.

