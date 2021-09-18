missing woman

'She's coming back home to me alive': Husband emotional over wife last seen 2 weeks ago

By
Missing Houston woman's 38th birthday passes without her

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- After two days of searching for a missing wife and mother at a Missouri City park, there is still no trace of where she may be.

Ashley Guillory, 38, was last seen in Houston on Saturday, Sept. 4. However, information surrounding her disappearance from police is sparse.

Her husband, Curtis Guillory, said he last saw her that day before he left for work.

"About a quarter to eight, I kissed her and told her I would be back when I finished my job," he said.

Never would he have imagined that would be the last time he would see the woman he has known for more than 20 years and his wife of almost three years.

"What's going on with my wife right now? Is she is waiting for me to come get her?" Curtis asked crying. "She's waiting for me to come get her. She knows I'm coming. She's waiting on me. She knows I won't stop until I get her back in my arms."

Friday was the mother's 38th birthday. Curtis said he planned to take her to a casino to celebrate.

When asked if he thought she was still alive, Curtis said, "Of course. I won't manifest nothing else out of my mouth. I'm a man of God. I won't manifest it out my mouth. My wife is alive and she's coming back home to me alive."

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller estimates crews have scoured thousands of acres near Independence Park over the last two days.

He said they have not had any luck.

"I anticipate we are going to be going again [Saturday]," he said just before crews packed up for the day. "I can't disclose where we are going to be just yet. Some new information has come in. We feel as though it is credible information. I just got off the phone with homicide, in fact meeting with them and getting a game plan and doing the mapping for [Saturday]."

Anyone with information about Ashley Guillory's disappearance is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

