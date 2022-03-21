barricaded man

Armed, naked man taken into custody after making threats from apartment balcony in southwest Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after barricading himself in an apartment in southwest Houston Sunday morning, police say.

Neighbors told HPD the noise began at about 3 a.m. when the armed man in his 30s was throwing objects from his balcony, shouting, and exposing his penis.

Police say he was throwing rocks and broken bottles while threatening his neighbors at the 3939 block of Synott. No injuries were reported.

Upon arrival, the man verbally threatened to shoot officers if they entered his home, police say.

Officials believe the man has been under the influence for days. The naked man threatened to set things on fire and claimed to be a god, investigators say.

SWAT and other law enforcement used chemical munitions before taking him into custody.

The suspect declined treatment from the Houston fire department, officials say.

The suspect faces three felony charges for retaliation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say he has no criminal history.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbarricaded mannaked mangun violencethreatguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BARRICADED MAN
Man tries to evade SWAT by crawling through hole in wall, sheriff says
End of chase prompts SWAT stand off near UH
Baby at center of SWAT standoff safe, dad in custody, HPD says
Man charged with murder in apartment shooting, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Video shows deadly shooting after teen's birthday party
ABC13 Weather Alert Day Monday
Dangerous Tesla stunt ends in crash: VIDEO
2 men wanted for questioning in fatal shooting at the Galleria Mall
Store clerk shot to death in NE Houston, HPD says
Man arrested in death of doctor while riding bike in Galveston
Former Harris Co. deputy pleads guilty for possession of child porn
Show More
Sugar Land PD officer critical after possible DWI crash, police say
17-year-old killed, 3 teens hurt in shooting outside birthday party
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
Friends remember American shot, killed in Ukraine by Russian sniper
UH Coogs move on to Sweet 16 after defeating Illinois 68-53
More TOP STORIES News