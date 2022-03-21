Armed, naked man taken into custody after making threats from apartment balcony in southwest Houston

Media Briefing on Barricaded Suspect in West Houston #HouNews https://t.co/f90MJjjpcZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 20, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after barricading himself in an apartment in southwest Houston Sunday morning, police say.Neighbors told HPD the noise began at about 3 a.m. when the armed man in his 30s was throwing objects from his balcony, shouting, and exposing his penis.Police say he was throwing rocks and broken bottles while threatening his neighbors at the 3939 block of Synott. No injuries were reported.Upon arrival, the man verbally threatened to shoot officers if they entered his home, police say.Officials believe the man has been under the influence for days. The naked man threatened to set things on fire and claimed to be a god, investigators say.SWAT and other law enforcement used chemical munitions before taking him into custody.The suspect declined treatment from the Houston fire department, officials say.The suspect faces three felony charges for retaliation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say he has no criminal history.