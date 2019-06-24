Armed man in red hoodie runs off after Target robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are connecting an armed man running away in a red hoodie to a robbery in the parking lot of a northwest Houston Target store.

According to Houston police, the holdup was reported just after noon on June 18 at the store located at 13250 Northwest Freeway.

Police said the victim was loading his van when he realized the robber was standing next to him. The robber then pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his wallet.

The robber took the wallet and ran to a silver Toyota Camry before driving away.

Police released a witness video of the suspect in a red hoodie running with a weapon in his hand. He is described as black, 18 to 20 years old, 5'7" to 5'9", and 140 to 160 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. If you have information on the incident, you are urged to call 713-222-8477 or submit tips at the Crime Stoppers website.

