Arkansas hunter dies after deer he thought he shot dead attacks him

An Arkansas hunter is dead after he may have been killed by a deer he thought he had shot dead on Tuesday.

Authorities say 66-year-old Thomas Alexander of Yellville, Arkansas was sitting in an elevated deer stand during the state's muzzleloader season when he shot a deer. When he went over to the buck, which he thought was dead. The animal got up and attacked Alexander, leaving multiple puncture wounds on his body.

"It appears he shot the deer and he had put his rifle down near the deer stand and walked down to check and make sure it was dead," chief of communications with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Keith Stephens told ABC News. "And that's when whatever happened, happened."

Alexander was alone but was able to call his family, who then called emergency responders. He later died at the hospital.

Officials say they aren't sure the antler wounds caused Alexander's death. They say he might have died from other medical issues, including a heart attack.

There will not be an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Officials are still looking for the deer.
