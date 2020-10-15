Society

Kids don't want to wear masks? Hit play on this Aldine ISD teacher's song

By Brittaney Wilmore
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Aldine ISD primary school teacher wants her students to stay safe while they protect themselves from COVID-19 and jam while doing it.

The teacher, who goes by April Praise on Twitter, created an entire song to let her students know it's cool to wear a mask.

"All the cool kids wear a mask. All the cool kids wear a mask. When you're walking down the street or in class, all the cool kids wear a mask," she sings.

April, who is also a musician, singer, songwriter and DJ, teaches music at Griggs EC/PK/K.

"Going back to school, I already knew my students wouldn't wear the masks correctly. And so I had to come up with a way to make it cool for them to want to wear masks," she said.

"I knew whatever I wanted to make, I didn't want to make it a typical cheesy kids song," April continued. "I wanted to make a bop that even adults could jam out to. So I took all my knowledge and the vision and created the song."

You'll notice a Houston vibe throughout the song, from the music to the video, which was shot in front of the various murals around downtown Houston.

Watch the video, and you'll see a few Houston icons painted behind April including rappers Paul Wall and Slim Thug.

From beginning to end, this Aldine ISD primary school music teacher created this song and added plenty of Houston flavor! Watch the full video!



But most important, April said, "I hope it's a good reminder for people and kids alike, and I hope that people can also jam out."

April also sings part of the song in Spanish.

Outside of the classroom, she has a YouTube page, where she said the goal is to inspire other teachers to be their best selves.

