Kids don't want to wear masks? Hit play on this Aldine ISD teacher's song

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Aldine ISD primary school teacher wants her students to stay safe while they protect themselves from COVID-19 and jam while doing it.The teacher, who goes by April Praise on Twitter, created an entire song to let her students know it's cool to wear a mask."All the cool kids wear a mask. All the cool kids wear a mask. When you're walking down the street or in class, all the cool kids wear a mask," she sings.April, who is also a musician, singer, songwriter and DJ, teaches music at Griggs EC/PK/K."Going back to school, I already knew my students wouldn't wear the masks correctly. And so I had to come up with a way to make it cool for them to want to wear masks," she said."I knew whatever I wanted to make, I didn't want to make it a typical cheesy kids song," April continued. "I wanted to make a bop that even adults could jam out to. So I took all my knowledge and the vision and created the song."You'll notice a Houston vibe throughout the song, from the music to the video, which was shot in front of the various murals around downtown Houston.Watch the video, and you'll see a few Houston icons painted behind April including rappers Paul Wall and Slim Thug.But most important, April said, "I hope it's a good reminder for people and kids alike, and I hope that people can also jam out."April also sings part of the song in Spanish.Outside of the classroom, she has a YouTube page , where she said the goal is to inspire other teachers to be their best selves.