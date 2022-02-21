murder suicide

Father allegedly strangles son then uses edged weapon to kill himself in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after Houston police said they responded to an apparent murder-suicide in west Houston.

Commander K. Deese with the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division said at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, police received a call about two people found dead in a unit of a condominium complex in the 12600 block of Memorial Drive near West Sam Houston Parkway.

"A resident of the location came home and found a father and son deceased," Deese said.

Deese said the father, believed to be in his mid 50s, allegedly suffocated his son then killed himself with an edged weapon.

"It's still very early in the investigation still," Deese said. "There's still things to be done. Processing the scene, but that's what we have at this time."

The son was believed to be in his late teens.

Police said there did not appear to be a known motive at this time.

