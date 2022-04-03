plane accident

Plane veers off runway after mechanical failure at Sugar Land Regional Airport

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A single-engine plane veered off the runway after a reported mechanical failure at the Sugar Land Regional Airport on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The pilot was alone during the flight that ended with the Cessna 172R landing nose-down in the grass. A small fuel leak resulted from the attempted landing.

The plane is owned by Anson Aviation, which is a flight school located at the airport. Officials have not unconfirmed if the woman is a student or a certified pilot.

The woman is expected to be OK. The runway was temporarily closed, but is now clear.
