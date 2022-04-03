SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A single-engine plane veered off the runway after a reported mechanical failure at the Sugar Land Regional Airport on Sunday afternoon, according to police.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
The pilot was alone during the flight that ended with the Cessna 172R landing nose-down in the grass. A small fuel leak resulted from the attempted landing.
The plane is owned by Anson Aviation, which is a flight school located at the airport. Officials have not unconfirmed if the woman is a student or a certified pilot.
The woman is expected to be OK. The runway was temporarily closed, but is now clear.
Plane veers off runway after mechanical failure at Sugar Land Regional Airport
PLANE ACCIDENT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News