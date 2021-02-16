Charges dismissed after white woman in Central Park birdwatcher incident completes education program

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY -- Charges against the white woman who called the cops on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park were dismissed Tuesday after she completed a restorative justice program.

The program reported to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office that Amy Cooper attended five sessions.

The program was a "moving experience," the program reported to the DA's office, according to prosecutor Joan Illuzzi.

It was meant to teach Cooper that "racial identities shape our lives but we cannot use them to harm ourselves and others," Illuzzi said during a brief virtual court appearance in which Cooper appeared by videoconference.

RELATED: Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call, prosecutors reveal
EMBED More News Videos

Amy Cooper appeared in court on Wednesday.



Cooper's record will be sealed "consistent with every other dismissal."

Cooper's attorney Robert Barnes released a statement on the dismissed charges.

"After a thorough & honest inquiry, the New York DA's office dismissed all charges today against Amy Cooper. We thank them for their integrity and concur with the outcome. Others rushed to the wrong conclusion based on inadequate investigation and they may yet face legal consequences."

Cooper was walking her dog in Central Park on May 25 when she falsely reported a Black bird watcher, Christian Cooper, threatened her.

It was "objectively not true," Illuzzi said, and put police in a position "where they thought that Mr. Cooper had tried to assault the defendant."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dogsviral videonew york citysocial mediahate crime investigationcentral parkcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News live streaming online
Mattress Mack opens Gallery Furniture as shelter during winter storm
10-15% of TX outages to be restored today, source estimates
Grandma and 3 children killed in Sugar Land house fire
Woman and child die of carbon monoxide poisoning in SW Houston
Tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
Tuesday morning could be the coldest Feb. temp in 122 years
Show More
Skyscrapers lit up in downtown spark outrage amid power outages
Officials outraged as residents pass 24 hours without power
Why does Texas have its own power grid?
See which businesses are open
Gov. Abbott: Blame outages on power generators
More TOP STORIES News