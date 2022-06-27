derailment

Amtrak train with 243 passengers derails in Missouri after hitting dump truck; injuries reported

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
By Emily Shapiro
EMBED <>More Videos

Amtrak train derails in Missouri; injuries reported

MENDON, Mo. -- About eight cars of an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, according to Amtrak and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said.

EMBED More News Videos

Passenger Rob Nightingale describes what happened when his car tipped to the side during an Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, Missouri.



Passenger Rob Nightingale, 58, told ABC News Live his car tipped to the side and he climbed through a window to escape. He said he saw a little girl crying and her family trying to comfort her.
Nightingale said he saw some people covered in blood.


Responders examine the scene of Amtrak train derailment with passengers near Salisbury, Mo., June 27, 2022. (Rob Nightingale)


The train was en route from Los Angeles to Chicago with 243 passengers on board at the time of the crash, which took place at about 1:42 p.m. local time, Amtrak said.



Passengers stand around several cars of an Amtrak train that derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Mo., June 27, 2022.(Rob Nightingale)



Missouri Public Safety officials, highway patrol troopers and other personnel are responding, Gov. Mike Parson tweeted.

Mendon is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.
This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouritrain accidentamtraku.s. & worldtrain derailmentderailment
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
DERAILMENT
6 riders plunge 34 feet from roller coaster in Florida
Video from scene of fatal Wash. state train derailment
Raw Video: CSX train derailment in Washington D.C.
PHOTOS: Train derails west of downtown Houston
TOP STORIES
Chance for rain and storms every day this week
3 charged with kidnapping 7 victims from Tomball group home
Man armed with screwdriver holds 2 hostages at Scottish Rite, HPD says
Lawsuit filed against Texans alleges team 'enabled' Watson's behavior
Woman asks 13-year-old son to help hide her sister's body, records say
Houston area high schools compete in state 7 on 7 tournament
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Show More
5 people injured in shooting at rural Texas trail ride gathering
Suspect wanted for deadly shooting at tire shop, police say
Man shoots, kills Subway worker over too much mayo on sandwich: police
2 teens dead, 1 injured in triple shooting at Pasadena apartments
Russia sets Friday as start date for Brittney Griner's trial
More TOP STORIES News