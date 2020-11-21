water

Lawsuit filed against Lake Jackson and Brazosport Water Authority over amoeba death

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Lake Jackson and the Brazosport Water Authority, more than two months after the death of a 6-year-old boy who contracted an amoeba.

RELATED: City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat

Josiah McIntyre died in September after playing at a splash-pad. Experts said the water they tested had low chlorine levels which bred the right environment for the amoeba to grow, according to Lake Jackson city officials.

News of the amoeba contamination forced authorities to issue an order not to use water in the city for two weeks while the system was being flushed.

SEE ALSO: 6-year-old's death from the amoeba

Maria Castillo and Anthony McIntyre are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.

EMBED More News Videos

Maria Castillo tells about her 6-year-old son who died on Sept. 8 from complications due to a brain-eating amoeba. Josiah McIntyre loved baseball, outdoors and playing with his sister.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake jacksontexas newswaterwater conservationboil water advisorydrinking water
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER
Here are 3 safe ways to thaw a turkey for Thanksgiving
City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Lake Jackson lifts boil water notice after amoeba threat
Water distribution worker in Lake Jackson tests positive for virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Free Thanksgiving meals this weekend feed thousands
2 killed in separate overnight incidents
Alvin ISD mourns loss of junior high principal
There are 3 fronts in the forecast
Construction worker found shot to death at W. Harris Co. home site
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Here's why Christmas fever started so early this year
Show More
Chance for new tropical development in western Atlantic
Wrong-way driver slams into HPD cruiser
Heavy traffic reported along S. Main due to meal giveaway
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Nov. 21
Monument Inn: Best cinnamon rolls in Texas!
More TOP STORIES News