Lawsuit filed against Lake Jackson and Brazosport Water Authority over amoeba death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6580082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Maria Castillo tells about her 6-year-old son who died on Sept. 8 from complications due to a brain-eating amoeba. Josiah McIntyre loved baseball, outdoors and playing with his sister.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Lake Jackson and the Brazosport Water Authority, more than two months after the death of a 6-year-old boy who contracted an amoeba.Josiah McIntyre died in September after playing at a splash-pad. Experts said the water they tested had low chlorine levels which bred the right environment for the amoeba to grow, according to Lake Jackson city officials.News of the amoeba contamination forced authorities to issue an order not to use water in the city for two weeks while the system was being flushed.Maria Castillo and Anthony McIntyre are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.