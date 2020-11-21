Lawsuit filed against Lake Jackson and Brazosport Water Authority over amoeba death

RELATED: City officials in Lake Jackson take responsibility after amoeba threat
Josiah McIntyre died in September after playing at a splash-pad. Experts said the water they tested had low chlorine levels which bred the right environment for the amoeba to grow, according to Lake Jackson city officials.
News of the amoeba contamination forced authorities to issue an order not to use water in the city for two weeks while the system was being flushed.
Maria Castillo and Anthony McIntyre are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.