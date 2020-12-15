amber alert

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy out of Pearland last seen Monday evening

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old out of Pearland.

The alert was has been issued for 1-year-old Jaivan Simpson who was taken Monday at around 7 p.m. According to police, Jaivan was reportedly taken by his mother, 22-year-old Jada Williams.

Reports claim Williams left with Jaivan while making threatening statements to harm herself and Jaivan.

Jaivan is described as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. Jada has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs about 118 pounds and was last seen with her hair worn straight and pulled back. Jada was wearing a dark gray shirt and black pants or jeans.

Jada was said to be driving a 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate NVP8659. The car may have paper tags that expired on Nov. 14, 2020 - 86290G6.

Anyone with information regarding Jaivan, Jada, or the vehicle is asked to immediately call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandchild abductionamber alertkidnappingmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Amber Alert canceled for 8-month-old San Antonio girl
Amber Alert canceled for north Texas 6-year-old
Mom says son's ex threatened to kill him before his death
2 Houston children found safe after deadly shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims wait as courts face unprecedented COVID-19 delays
MD Anderson receives first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Houston doctor fighting to get COVID-19 vaccines for staff
A cold rain returns to Houston Tuesday
High unemployment payouts could increase taxes for businesses
ABC13's Melanie Lawson shares COVID-19 story to Inside Edition
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost
Show More
Confirmed U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300k
Deer Park ISD to bring back most of its student for in-person learning
Rockets coach, Harden finally talk but not on future with team
Great matchups scheduled this week for HS football playoffs
4 Pasadena officers shoot armed thief who took 2 vehicles
More TOP STORIES News