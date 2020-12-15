Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy out of Pearland last seen Monday evening

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old out of Pearland.The alert was has been issued for 1-year-old Jaivan Simpson who was taken Monday at around 7 p.m. According to police, Jaivan was reportedly taken by his mother, 22-year-old Jada Williams.Reports claim Williams left with Jaivan while making threatening statements to harm herself and Jaivan.Jaivan is described as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. Jada has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs about 118 pounds and was last seen with her hair worn straight and pulled back. Jada was wearing a dark gray shirt and black pants or jeans.Jada was said to be driving a 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate NVP8659. The car may have paper tags that expired on Nov. 14, 2020 - 86290G6.Anyone with information regarding Jaivan, Jada, or the vehicle is asked to immediately call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.