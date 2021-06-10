amber alert

1-year-old and mom found safe after Amber Alert issued in Corpus Christi

EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted for murder accused of kidnapping ex and her daughter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old girl who, along with her mother, went missing out of Corpus Christi has been found safe, and the man accused of kidnapping her is in police custody.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said on Thursday that little Zaylee Zamora and her 18-year-old mom, Jezabel, were located.

Kristian Garcia, who police identified as Jezabel's 24-year-old ex-boyfriend, is in custody. Police did not immediately disclose where and when the mom and daughter were found.

Zaylee and her mother were the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday night.

Investigators said Garcia went inside the home of his ex-girlfriend without consent and forced the baby and mom to leave with him against their will.

At the time the alert was first issued, Garcia was said to be wanted for murder and aggravated robbery, according to police.



The video above is from June 8, 2021, when the alert was first issued.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastexas newsamber alertmissing girlmissing children
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Silver Alert issued for missing Jersey Village woman
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old central Texas girl, suspect dead
Abduction suspect dead in head-on crash, 7-year-old hospitalized
Amber alert issued for 12-year-old San Antonio-area girl
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News