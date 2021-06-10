1-year-old and mom found safe after Amber Alert issued in Corpus Christi

Jezabel and Zaylee Zamora are safe. Kristian Garcia is in Police custody. We will update with more information as it is made available. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) June 10, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old girl who, along with her mother, went missing out of Corpus Christi has been found safe, and the man accused of kidnapping her is in police custody.The Corpus Christi Police Department said on Thursday that little Zaylee Zamora and her 18-year-old mom, Jezabel, were located.Kristian Garcia, who police identified as Jezabel's 24-year-old ex-boyfriend, is in custody. Police did not immediately disclose where and when the mom and daughter were found.Zaylee and her mother were the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday night.Investigators said Garcia went inside the home of his ex-girlfriend without consent and forced the baby and mom to leave with him against their will.At the time the alert was first issued, Garcia was said to be wanted for murder and aggravated robbery, according to police.