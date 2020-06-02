child abduction

Body found during search for 2-year-old at center of Amber Alert in Waco

WACO, Texas -- Police found the body of a small child in a dumpster in Central Texas on Tuesday and they believe it could be a 2-year-old boy whose mother said disappeared from a park a day earlier.

Authorities in Waco issued a statewide Amber Alert Monday night for Frankie Gonzalez.


His mother reported to police Monday afternoon that she had taken Frankie to Cameron Park in Waco, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Dallas. He was playing by a splash pad when she turned away briefly. When she looked back he was gone.

First responders searched the nearby Brazos River and used bloodhounds to search the park, but the hourslong search came up empty.

Waco police Officer Garen Bynum told KWTX-TV that police found the body of a young child in a dumpster outside a church a couple of miles from the park around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe the body is Frankie but won't be sure or know a cause of death until an autopsy has been completed, he said.


Police have not identified any suspects in the child's disappearance and death, but that it was "definitely a possibility" that Frankie was taken from the park, Bynum said.

Police were combing the scene for evidence Tuesday morning and have compounded the mother's car, he said. He declined to give more details, including what led police to the body in the dumpster.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wacochild abductionamber alertabductionmissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABDUCTION
Face recognition reunites abducted man with family after 32 years
Amber alert issued for missing New Braunfels girl
Amber alert canceled for 3 children abducted near Waco
Amber alert discontinued for 2-year-old girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Police line streets of downtown following Floyd march
Most powerful moments from march for George Floyd in Houston
Rev. Lawson joins march for George Floyd in Houston
Tropical Storm Cristobal is likely headed to the northern Gulf this weekend
'It's our city. Don't let 'em take it,' Chief Acevedo says
Joel Osteen marches with George Floyd's family in Houston
Mother of George Floyd's daughter remembers him as 'good man'
Show More
How Houston's Third Ward remembers "Big Floyd"
Mayor Turner speaks on Tuesday's protest for George Floyd
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
Houston mega stars to help honor class of 2020
YMCA Houston takes stance on civil unrest in the city
More TOP STORIES News