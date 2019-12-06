Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old boy last seen in Lubbock 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy from Lubbock believed to be in grave or immediate danger.Nicholas Andrew Perez was last seen on Dec. 2 wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.He is 4' tall, weighs 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.Police are looking for 21-year-old Maricela Amada Paz in connection with his abduction.Paz is 5'6" tall, weighs 228 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.Officials believe she is driving a white, early 2000s Mitsubishi with an unknown Texas license plate number.Paz was also last heard from in Lubbock.Officials have not said if Paz and Perez are related.If you have any information about the abduction, you're asked to contact the Petersburg Police Department at 806-662-3811.