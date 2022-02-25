amber alert

Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old last seen in Fort Worth

EMBED <>More Videos

What is an Amber Alert?

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Worth police are asking the public to look out for an 11-month-old child at the center of an Amber Alert issued Friday morning.

Authorities are searching for Harmony Rodriguez and 26-year-old Lancelot Zaire Dawkins, who is wanted in connected with her abduction.

Police say they were last seen in Fort Worth at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Harmony has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.

Dawkins is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He's driving a white Jeep Wrangler with unknown license plates. The vehicle has black trim and black steps.

Officials believe Harmony is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding her disappearance, call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort worthchild abductionamber alertmissing girlabductionmissing children
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Reward increased to $250K in case of missing San Antonio child
7-month-old abducted is now safe with mom, police say
Police looking for 28-year-old in connection with teen's abduction
9-year-old Houston girl missing since Thursday night found safe
TOP STORIES
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
Murdered deputy planned to quit security job over safety concerns
Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson as 1st Supreme Court pick
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Wind picks up Friday morning as temps fall into the 30s
Texas parents of trans youth concerned over Gov. Abbott's directive
Reporter's notebook: Watching Russians protest the Ukraine invasion
Show More
US futures down as Russia eyes Ukraine's capital
New Caney foster mom charged after baby suffers skull fracture
Are you being tracked? New technology is outpacing stalking laws
RodeoHouston is back as 2022 BBQ cookoff kicks off
Russia/Ukraine conflict: What it means for Houston
More TOP STORIES News