Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old last seen in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Worth police are asking the public to look out for an 11-month-old child at the center of an Amber Alert issued Friday morning.Authorities are searching for Harmony Rodriguez and 26-year-old Lancelot Zaire Dawkins, who is wanted in connected with her abduction.Police say they were last seen in Fort Worth at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.Harmony has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.Dawkins is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.He's driving a white Jeep Wrangler with unknown license plates. The vehicle has black trim and black steps.Officials believe Harmony is in grave or immediate danger.If you have any information regarding her disappearance, call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.