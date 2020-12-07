Amber Alert canceled for 2 Houston children after deadly shooting

BREAKING: The male suspect in this morning's fatal shooting in the 16700 block of Ella has been apprehended by authorities in Nacogdoches. His female companion was also taken into custody. Both children, who were the subject of an #AmberAlert, are safe. More details tk. #hounews pic.twitter.com/hCDNuWvbDr — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two children at the center of an Amber Alert are safe, and the man they were with has been taken into custody in Nacogdoches, Texas, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.In a tweet just after 12 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said the suspect's girlfriend was also in custody.It all started overnight when deputies say a man got into a fight with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend at an apartment complex on Ella near Cypress Creek Parkway. The man is accused of then shooting the ex-boyfriend, killing him.According to authorities, the suspected shooter was at the complex twice within the last 24 hours, and it was that second disagreement that turned deadly.The man then fled with the girlfriend and two children, 9-year-old DJ and 11-month-old Kalis. According to officials, DJ is the girlfriend's son, but the baby is not her child.An earlier report from the sheriff's office said that the children were 8 years old and 1 year old. Authorities say DJ and Kalis, along with an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old, were inside the apartment at the time and that there is no indication that they saw the shooting.By 9:45 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued for the boy and the baby. Just over two hours later, the children were found safe and the alert was canceled.The 11-year-old and 6-year-old were left at the apartment with a second woman, who had been talking with investigators.