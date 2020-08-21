2 north Texas girls found safe after Amber Alert

SANTO, Texas (KTRK) -- Two missing girls from north Texas who were the focus of an Amber Alert have been found safe.

The Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office said 11-year-old Sarah Beth Hull and 13-year-old Natalie Renea Hull were found, but no other details about their disappearance were released.

KTVT-TV reports the girls may have ran away after communicating with someone on the internet.

Both girls had been last seen Thursday at around 4 a.m. in Santo, Texas. The city is about 90 miles outside of Dallas.

Amber Alerts are issued when authorities have reason to believe a child is in grave or immediate danger.
