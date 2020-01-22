amber alert

12-year-old Austin girl found safe after Amber Alert

The Austin Police department issued an Amber Alert Saturday evening for 12-year-old Avery Claire Reynolds.

Police say she was found safe Saturday night, about five hours after the alert was issued.



"Shout out to Travis County Precinct 5, and other Law Enforcement for their relentless efforts and assistance, and concerned citizens who called in with info," Austin ISD PD Chief Ashley Gonzalez said in a tweet.

No further information was given about the circumstances of Avery's disappearance.

Police were looking for 43-year-old Kassia Sofia Vaughan in connection to her disappearance.

At the time, they believed Avery was in grave or immediate danger.
