Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez out of Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Leylani Ordonez out of Rosenberg, who was last seen Tuesday.

Rosenberg police said the man wanted in connection with the Amber Alert is the girl's father, Alexander Barrios Ordonez.

At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Barrios Ordonez allegedly stabbed a man and took his truck. From there, he went to the babysitter's home, where he took off with Leylani.

An Amber Alert was issued on Nov. 1, 2022, for Leylani Ordeonez out of Rosenberg, Texas. She's believed to be with her non-custodial father. Rosenberg Police Dept.

Leylani was last seen in the 800 block of Brooks Avenue, wearing a red Whataburger onesie, police said.

Barrios Ordonez is described as a 24-year-old Hispanic man. He's 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has brown eyes and black hair and weighs 178 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark navy shirt, blue windbreaker, and tan pants, police said.

Police believe the father is dangerous and say Leylani is in danger.

They're believed to be in the stolen vehicle, described as a green 2004 Ford F450 with the license plate T2160J. It also has a "Riverside Towing" logo.

Anyone with information is urged to call 979-253-8039.

