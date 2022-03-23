Noted philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $11 million to Houston Habitat for Humanity

HOUSTON, Texas -- For the last two years, noted philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott has shown considerable generosity to Houston-area nonprofits - with tens of millions going to groups in need.Now, Scott - who is also well known as the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos - has gifted a whopping $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 83 of its U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations. With that donation, Houston Habitat for Humanity has received the sizable amount of $11 million, the organization announced."Houston Habitat is honored to receive this tremendous gift, which will increase our capacity to serve Houston and further our vision for Harris County, said Allison Hay, executive director for Houston Habitat for Humanity, in a statement."Ms. Scott's donation highlights the need to devote substantial resources towards addressing the affordable housing crisis occurring in Houston and nationwide. We are dedicated to using this gift to serve more Houstonians, build more homes, make more repairs, and, ultimately, create a marked change for affordable housing in our city."