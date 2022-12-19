Texas A&M student missing since Dec. 16 didn't show up for lunch with family, police say

This is what we know about a missing Texas A&M student.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The College Station Police Department is hoping to get more information about the whereabouts of a 22-year-old Texas A &M student who hasn't been seen now in several days.

Tanner Hoang was last seen by his roommates on Friday, Dec. 16 in the 900 block of Colgate Drive in College Station, where the university's campus is located.

According to officials, Hoang's family was in town to attend a graduation ceremony. He went missing before meeting with them for lunch.

Hoang may have left the area in a silver 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas plates BS2C737.

If you think you've seen him, call College Station police at 979-764-3600.