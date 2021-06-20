Society

'There wasn't a dry eye in the building': 9/11 firefighter with ALS enjoys daughter's wedding day

EMBED <>More Videos

9/11 firefighter shares wedding day joy with daughter despite ALS

ARIZONA -- Not even ALS could prevent a heroic New York City firefighter from sharing a special wedding day moment with his daughter.

Dennis Snider answered the call of duty at Ground Zero after 9/11, and for the last 15 years, he's been bravely battling a rare form of ALS.

When his daughter Tenaya recently tied the knot, Snider was at her side, sharing in the joy in his motorized wheelchair.

They then made it onto the dance floor for the more than appropriate song "Sweet Child of Mine."

Tenaya's brother shared images from the reception, later writing "there wasn't a dry eye in the building."

RELATED: Michael Strahan, 'GMA' help Chicago-area couple celebrate dream wedding at Navy Pier
EMBED More News Videos

After canceling their wedding twice due to the pandemic, an Army major and his wife had a dream wedding on Navy Pier with a special visitor from "GMA."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalsfdnywedding
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News