Fisherman caught 6-foot-long alligator gar in Houston's Buffalo Bayou

Well, how about an alligator gar, coming in about 6 feet long and 130 pounds, inside the 610 Loop?
Alex Sosa reeled in the big gar while fishing on Buffalo Bayou back in November. He had his 16-foot john boat on a section of the bayou in the greater East End, near the Gus Wortham Golf Course.
SEE ALSO: Otters spotted playing in Houston's Buffalo Bayou
Now as for the haul, Sosa says the bait he was using was a big buffalo head. So when he got a bite, he knew it was a big fish.
SEE ALSO: If you catch this fish in Houston's bayous, don't throw it back
"Between the time that the fish picked up the bait and getting the fish onto the boat, I believe it was about 30 minutes," Sosa recalled.
His adventures on Buffalo Bayou near downtown have also netted him catfish, carp, some species of flounder, redfish and even shrimp.
Sosa says he released the alligator gar back into Buffalo Bayou, as he does with all his catches.
REMEMBER: Check out the time otters nearly upstaged ABC13's live news report
Houston's Buffalo Bayou has found some famously misguided creatures in the past. In1995, a manatee famously made her way up the Houston Ship Channel where she lingered in the warm water flowing out of a city wastewater treatment plant. Lacking proper vegetation and habitat, wildlife officials fed the sea cow lettuce and vegetables. But after several days, they were left with no choice but to capture her for rehabilitation and ultimately to return her to the wild where she belonged.