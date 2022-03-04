fishing

Fisherman caught 6-foot-long alligator gar in Houston's Buffalo Bayou

EMBED <>More Videos

Man has quite a 'fish tale' to share from Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When we tell stories of a massive fish catch, usually it's someone several miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

Well, how about an alligator gar, coming in about 6 feet long and 130 pounds, inside the 610 Loop?

Alex Sosa reeled in the big gar while fishing on Buffalo Bayou back in November. He had his 16-foot john boat on a section of the bayou in the greater East End, near the Gus Wortham Golf Course.

SEE ALSO: Otters spotted playing in Houston's Buffalo Bayou
EMBED More News Videos

This video is too cute not to watch.



Now as for the haul, Sosa says the bait he was using was a big buffalo head. So when he got a bite, he knew it was a big fish.

SEE ALSO: If you catch this fish in Houston's bayous, don't throw it back
EMBED More News Videos

If you plan to go fishing in Houston bayous, watch out for this destructive species.



"Between the time that the fish picked up the bait and getting the fish onto the boat, I believe it was about 30 minutes," Sosa recalled.

His adventures on Buffalo Bayou near downtown have also netted him catfish, carp, some species of flounder, redfish and even shrimp.

Sosa says he released the alligator gar back into Buffalo Bayou, as he does with all his catches.

REMEMBER: Check out the time otters nearly upstaged ABC13's live news report
EMBED More News Videos

Courtney Fischer encounters a family of otters at Lake Conroe



Houston's Buffalo Bayou has found some famously misguided creatures in the past. In1995, a manatee famously made her way up the Houston Ship Channel where she lingered in the warm water flowing out of a city wastewater treatment plant. Lacking proper vegetation and habitat, wildlife officials fed the sea cow lettuce and vegetables. But after several days, they were left with no choice but to capture her for rehabilitation and ultimately to return her to the wild where she belonged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonwild animalsanimalfishanimalsfishing
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FISHING
Fisherman protests Texas shutting down oyster harvesting areas
Memorial HS seniors reel in massive alligator gar in Buffalo Bayou
94-year-old fisherman missing for more than a week off Galveston
Fish with fangs caught in Massachusetts pond
TOP STORIES
Woman told police she was randomly shot while driving in W. Houston
Woman charged in major New Year's crash, records show
Man accused of girlfriend's murder in 2017 extradited from Guatemala
Amtrak engineer found not guilty in train derailment that killed 8
Voting activists share challenges faced at the polls
Transgender woman fled her country only to be murdered in Houston
HPD searching for truck driver after motorcyclist killed on I-10
Show More
Warmer for the weekend, but winter is not done with us yet
Disney+ to introduce ad-supported subscription offering in late 2022
Police: Student shoots 2 at Kansas high school, suspect in custody
Downtown Houston mural shows solidarity with Ukraine
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
More TOP STORIES News