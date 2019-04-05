Suspected drunk driver with previous DWI charged after slamming into Pct. 4 deputy constable's SUV

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Precinct 4 deputy constable suffered injuries to his head when a suspected drunk driver slammed into his patrol SUV in northwest Harris County.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the North Beltway near Veterans Memorial. Authorities said the deputy was parked on the side of the road looking for traffic violations when the suspect's pickup hit his patrol SUV.

Another officer who was driving by called it in.

"It looked pretty bad if you want to roll EMS. He got rear-ended. He's up on the guardrail," the officer is heard saying to a dispatcher.


The deputy was released from the hospital after receiving staples to close his head injury as a result of the crash.


The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Matthew Vance.

He was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and released.

Vance is charged with intoxication assault of an officer. Authorities say he was charged with DWI earlier this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countydrunk drivingdwicrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News