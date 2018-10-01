Hastings High School student in custody for allegedly making threat on social media

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Hastings High School student in Alief ISD was taken into custody after a threat was made on social media against the school, officials say.

The district tells Eyewitness News it learned about the threat of violence Sunday night.

Alief police and the campus administration took the student into custody when he or she arrived to school Monday morning.

"Our students' safety is paramount. We thank you for your cooperation and want to encourage you to please stay alert and report any suspicious statements, images or behaviors posted on social media or witnessed in person. This is a reminder to students and the community that 'if you see something, say something,'" the district said in a statement.


Alief ISD says the campus and police are still investigating and will decide if the student will be charged.
