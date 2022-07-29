Missing 18-year-old last seen running from police with ex-boyfriend in El Campo, deputies say

What to do when someone you know goes missing

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 18-year-old they believe ran away from police with her ex-boyfriend after her family reported her missing.

Alexandra Pineda, 18, was reported missing at 1 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen by her family in the 4700 block of Baker Road in Needville, deputies said.

Officials believe Pineda's last known location was with her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Dylan Gonzalez, in the 500 block of Tegner Street in El Campo, Texas at 2:45 p.m.

A weapons investigation by the El Campo Police Department was being conducted when Pineda and Gonzalez both fled on foot, officials said.

They believe Gonzalez is possibly armed.

Pineda is 5'1". There are reports that she was last seen in two different outfits, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket, or a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.

Deputies released photos of both Pineda and Gonzalez.

You're urged to call Sgt. A. Hickey with the Criminal Investigations Division at 281-341-4686 if you have any information on Pineda's whereabouts.