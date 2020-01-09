What to know about former Astros coach Alex Cora

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- Alex Cora is the manager for the Boston Red Sox. He was born in Caugas, Puerto Rico.Cora attended the University of Miami where he helped lead the Hurricanes to the College World Series in each of his three years at the school.Before he became a professional baseball manager, Cora played as an infielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals.Cora served as the Astros' bench coach in 2017, the year they won the World Series against the Dodgers.Cora was named the 47th manager in Red Sox history in 2017, shortly after the World Series.His contract is through 2021, with a club option for 2022.Cora has won three World Series: 2018 as Red Sox manager, 2017 as Astros bench coach and 2007 as a Red Sox infielder.He's one of only four individuals to win a World Series with the Red Sox as both a manager and a player.Cora is only the second Puerto-Rican born manager in MLB history and the second Latino manager ever to win a World Series.He has four children with his wife Nilda Cora.