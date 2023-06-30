Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Carlos Lee now tied with most Astros career grand slams

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman is congratulated by third base coach Gary Pettis after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, June 29, 2023.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman is congratulated by third base coach Gary Pettis after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, June 29, 2023.

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTRK) -- "That's just mean," Astros TV color analyst Geoff Blum said on Thursday night as Alex Bregman rounded the bases in the ninth inning in St. Louis.

Houston's third baseman didn't need to add more runs with a 10-0 game during the team's series finale against the Cardinals, but shooting one to left field with bases loaded is always welcome.

Bregman crushed his seventh career grand slam when he blasted a hanging changeup from Alec Burleson, who typically plays outfield but had to pitch late in the rout.

No. 2 went 396 feet to send himself, Jeremy Pena, Chas McCormick, and Mauricio Dubon home - all of whom hit safely in consecutive at-bats - to extend the lead to a football score, 14-0, which ended up being the final.

The grand slam capped off a cruise-control kind of night for the 'Stros on the sixth game of an 11-game road trip. Houston pulled out in front 6-0 in the second inning to provide rookie starting pitcher JP France with run support.

Breggy also adds on to his legend in H-Town. He enters a tie with active 'Stro Jose Altuve and former 'Stro Carlos Lee for the most career grand slams in team history with seven.

In fact, Thursday's grand slam is his second in five games after he crushed one at Dodger Stadium last Saturday and his third of 2023.

Houston (44-37) heads back to Texas but not to Minute Maid Park yet. The Astros fire up this year's Lone Star Series with AL West-leading Rangers in Arlington for a four-game tilt beginning Friday night.