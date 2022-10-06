Hilary Swank joins ABC13 to discuss story behind 'Alaska Daily'

Two-time Academy Award winner HIlary Swank joins ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Brittaney Wilmore to talk about her starring role in a new ABC series.

Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank stars in the new ABC television series "Alaska Daily," about a disgraced and fiercely-talented investigative reporter (Eileen Fitzgerald) who leaves her high-profile New York City life to join a small daily newspaper in Anchorage, Alaska. In her journey to personal and professional redemption, she embarks on an investigation into a pattern of missing and murdered indigenous women across the state.

Swank joined ABC13 to discuss the series, what drew her to the role, and shared a message about the plight of forgotten indigenous women like the ones at the center of the plot in Alaska Daily.

"It was so eye-opening, it was so mind-blowing, and horrifying as well," Swank told ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Brittaney Wilmore. "These are stories that matter, this is something I want to be a part of sharing. That was the first straw."

Watch the full conversation in the video above. Alaska Daily premieres Thursday, Oct. 6 on ABC.

SEE ALSO: In 'Alaska Daily,' Hilary Swank plays reporter investigating cases of missing indigenous women